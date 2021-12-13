On December 1st we recounted that Rashaad Penny is the worst #27 draft pick since 2012, by career AV.

Every first-round pick that doesn’t perform gets disproportionately flamed by the fanbase. Yet two weeks and two touchdowns later, the world is (nearly) prepared to sing a different song about the most divisive player not on injured reserve.

Penny himself said he paid too much attention to social media, which would have been, let’s just say, not encouraging.

Rashaad Penny said his 1st couple injury-filled seasons he was on social media too much. Caring what people said about him. And it’s been bad.



“I’m human.”



Now he has stopped with that. “I’ve grown…people don’t know who I am. People don’t know how hard I’ve worked” #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/WUC0eqQU2m — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 12, 2021

But now? He’s clearly going to lead your fantasy football team into glory.

Pick up Rashaad Penny immediately.



▫️Led Seahawks in snap share in W13.



▫️Projected positive game script with Seahawks as 7.5-point road favourites.



▫️Faces a Texans defense that ranks 31st in Rush EPA.



▫️Pete Carroll says Penny will be a big part of the game plan. — Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) December 11, 2021

Penny had a career game against the Houston Texans with 137 yards and 2 touchdowns, and the world went ape.

Live look at Rashaad Penny pic.twitter.com/nrw3YfisIl — Chris (@30AcreFortress) December 12, 2021

So we all agree that Rashaad Penny is elite now? — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) December 12, 2021

Healthy Rashaad Penny is a big boy that can scoot! — hawkschronicle (@hawkschronicle) December 12, 2021

Rashaad Penny is the best RB in the league — Warden Bridges (@mikalbridge) December 12, 2021

Rashaad Penny about to get 1000 scrimmage yards next 5 games and save Pete Carrol’s job LMAOO — Optimistic Mohammad (@SeaGoat03) December 12, 2021

Rashaad Penny fan page from now on — Carl (@CarlNeverLAgain) December 12, 2021

In all seriousness, a large part of the Twitter reaction was tempered by years of letdown. The explosive play ability has always been there, and was mentioned frequently, albeit with metered optimism.

So impressed with Rashaad Penny’s vision today, along with his obvious explosiveness — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) December 12, 2021

Pete Carroll after Seahawks’ blowout win at Houston: Rashaad Penny shows “how explosive” he is. Coach likens Tyler Lockett’s grace, athleticism to Lane Alworth. Apt comparison. pic.twitter.com/mXlIg6lg8E — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 12, 2021

We have been waiting a better part of 3 years to see this kind of Rashaad Penny — Nick Lee (@NickLee51) December 12, 2021

Perhaps it’s not so cool to rain on a 3.75 year overdue arrival party, but this was the NFL’s 32nd ranked rushing defense. People have waited so long for Penny to run the way a luxury first-round pick taken with Chris Carson still in his prime was expected to run.

But a good game covers a multitude of sins, and we’re being nice to Penny online now so long as it helps.

Finally, the question that everyone knows is coming, knew must consider if this type of game happened, but absolutely nobody wants to deal with:

What does this mean for the future of Seattle Rashaad Penny?

Rashaad Penny playing his way into a big extension in Seattle?



People are talkin — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) December 12, 2021

This truly comes at an incredibly interesting juncture. Neither Carson nor Penny can stay healthy. What do you do with a guy who has been three years of inactive potential sitting on the roster? Not at all envious of those who have to make the decisions here, but Penny hopes to string together a big half season and make the conversation spicy.