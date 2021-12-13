Post-Snap Reads 12/13: Big win in Texas for Seahawks

“There’s still a chance.”

Seahawks, Rashaad Penny put all the pieces together in confidence-boosting win over Texans – The Athletic

Seattle kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a second straight win powered by Penny's 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

3 Up, 3 Down: Tyler Lockett Eclipses 1,000-Yard Mark, Rashaad Penny Breaks Out in Seattle Seahawks' 33-13 Win Over Houston Texans - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Clinching their fifth victory of the 2021 season, the Seahawks handled a rebuilding Texans team as expected. Here were the three best and worst performances from the 33-13 win.

'He's finally back': Seahawks' Rashaad Penny breaks out in blowout

After a rollercoaster few years due to injuries, Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny had a huge game with two scores, leading Seattle past Houston.

Seahawks Takeaways: What we saw -- and didn't see -- in win over Texans

The Seahawks’ playoff hopes remain alive thanks to their 33-13 win over the floundering Houston Texans. Fast Facts: Seahawks' win | Instant Reaction.

Seahawks Instant Reaction: 710 ESPN Seattle on 33-13 win over Texans

The voices of 710 ESPN Seattle check in with their initial thoughts about the Seahawks' 33-13 win over the Texans in Houston.

Finally, a Penny-wise draft payoff for Seahawks – Sportspress Northwest

The temptation was to view the game at Houston as the calm between two NFC West storms. And the 33-13 victory (box) over the woebegone Texans (2-11) doesn’t discourage that assessment. But the view fails to give credence to notable progress Sunday that portends optimism for the Seahawks in the game of the season Sunday in Los Angeles against the Rams.

Tyler Lockett makes Seahawks history in 'masterpiece' performance - Seattle Seahawks- ESPN

Lockett did something only Hall of Famer Steve Largent has done with the Seahawks, notching his third straight 1,000-yard receiving season.

Seahawks WR Tyler Locket’s “Masterpiece” Performance Places Him In Rare Company

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett made a bit of Seahawks history in his team’s Week 14 win over the Texans.

Instant reaction: Seahawks beat lowly Texans « Seahawks Draft Blog

Seattle won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Report card: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ 33-13 win over the Texans | The Seattle Times

The Seahawks won their second game in a row, helped a ton by the running game. Here's how reporter Bob Condotta grades each unit for Seattle.

Seahawks oft-injured, bashed Rashaad Penny has career day | Tacoma News Tribune

Rashaad Penny said the best thing he’s done in his injury-, criticism-filled Seahawks career is not his romp Sunday at Houston. It’s getting off social media.

Arizona Cardinals: A Look at My Cause My Cleats - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Numerous Cardinals players including DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Simmons are participating in the league-wide initiative.

Sunday before Monday Night Football: What to watch for in Rams-Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

A Cardinals win on Monday would improve their divisional record to 5-0 and secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2015.

49ers win a thriller in overtime to beat the Bengals 26-23 - Niners Nation

This team.....

San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 23: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position after their 26-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Los Angeles Rams Place CB Dont’e Deayon, RT Rob Havenstein on Reserve/COVID-19 List - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have placed three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List over the last 24 hours.

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Rams-Cardinals

NFL.com's Michael Baca provides four things to watch in Monday night's showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Week 14 Sunday open thread - Turf Show Times

For Rams fans only.

Cowboys almost blow 24-point halftime lead: ‘To get to where we want to go, we need to thrive in those situations’ – The Athletic

On a day the Cowboys offense was expected to get back on track, Dak Prescott threw two of his worst passes of the season, but Dallas won.

Aaron Rodgers' 4 TDs lead Packers to wild win over Bears - National Football Post

Aaron Rodgers passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns and Davante Adams had 121 receiving yards and two scores to lift the host Green Bay Packers to a 45-30 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

NFL Winners and Losers: Micah Parsons pushes Cowboys into Super Bowl contender status

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys' defense was a joke. It allowed 473 points, the most in franchise history.

The NFL is no meritocracy, and Shad Khan's decision to hire Urban Meyer proves it

The best lie the NFL ever told is that the league is a meritocracy.

Week 14 Open Discussion | Football Outsiders

Big Sunday games include Dallas (8-4) at Washington (6-6), Las Vegas (6-6) at Kansas City (8-4), Baltimore (8-4) at Cleveland (6-6), San Francisco (6-6) at Cincinnati (7-5), and Buffalo (7-5) at Tampa Bay (9-3).

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 14 action.