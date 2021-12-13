Seahawks open as 7-point underdogs against Rams

The Seattle Seahawks may have dispatched the hapless Houston Texans and otherwise have a very favorable home schedule to wrap up the regular season, but their last two road games? It doesn’t get much more brutal.

While there’s the possibility that the Arizona Cardinals might not have anything to play for when the two teams meet in Week 18, the Seahawks’ rematch with the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday does have quite a bit at stake. Depending on the Monday Night Football outcome they could be jockeying for the NFC West lead and even the #1 seed, or even fending off the San Francisco 49ers for the #5 spot as a Wild Card. Seattle, of course, absolutely needs to keep winning to have any hope of making the playoffs after a 3-8 start.

DraftKings Sportsbook has got the Seahawks opening as 7-point road underdogs, with the over/under set at 47.5. Seattle has won only twice at the Rams (whether in St. Louis or Los Angeles) since Russell Wilson became the starting quarterback, and they were by thrilling scorelines such as 14-9 (2013) and 16-10 (2017). Last time the Seahawks played the Rams, Russell Wilson suffered his finger injury and Geno Smith’s late comeback efforts ended in a 26-17 defeat at Lumen Field.

Betting the straight moneyline will get you the Rams at -320 odds and the Seahawks at a +250 underdog line.

Seattle has no wins against any NFC team not named the San Francisco 49ers. If they’re to end that drought and keep the glimmering hope alive, they’ll have to do pull off a considerable upset.

Of course, this post is up on Monday morning and a whole lot can change depending on the Rams’ game against the Cardinals.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.