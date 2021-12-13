Rashaad Penny nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Rashaad Penny is always a spicy topic among fans of the Seattle Seahawks. Whether it’s for the draft capital they used to select him, the lack of production over his first four years or the constant injuries that he’s battled, there’s always room for debate.

There was certainly plenty of dialogue on social media Sunday when Penny had his career best game, rushing for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the 33-13 win over the Texans. But Penny truly was a catalyst in the contest and one of the key factors in picking up the victory.

As a result, he’s earned some national recognition.

Rashaad Penny has been nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week #Seahawks — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) December 13, 2021

Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings and Melvin Gordon of the Denver Broncos were also nominated. Cook rushed for 205 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Gordon went for 111 yards against the Detroit Lions, with each of the three running backs scoring a pair of touchdowns during their noteworthy performance.

Cook is probably the favorite to receive the award, however Penny posted the highest yards per carry of the three (8.6 yards per carry) while scoring both times from more than 30 yards out, so he certainly has a case.