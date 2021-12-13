Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee placed on COVID-19 List

The Seattle Seahawks basically have to win out to have any shot to sneak into the postseason. One of the hurdles they will have to cleanly jump in order to do so is coming away with a road win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Week 15.

However, that path may have just been potentially made a little bit easier.

Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and starting tight end Tyler Higbee were both placed on the COVID-19 list by the Rams on Monday afternoon.

The Rams have added Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee to the COVID list the team announced. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 13, 2021

The pair will not play in Monday Night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, and their status for Sunday against the Seahawks is now up in the air.

As of publication, there have not been any indications as to whether the two players were placed on the COVID list as a result of a positive test, or whether they are considered close contacts. In either case, both will need to clear the requisite protocols in time to be cleared by the league office to return to the 53 man roster prior to 4 PM New York Time on Saturday in order to be able to take the field against the Seahawks Sunday.

Ramsey is on pace for another All-Pro season, while Higbee has started every game at tight end for the Rams and has carried a much higher workload in 2021 after Gerald Everett’s departure to Seattle. Losing either would be a significant loss for LA, and a nice boost for the Seahawks.