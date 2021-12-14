What a relaxing game.

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Houston Texans in their quest to close the year on a win streak, 3% playoff chances still on the hearts and minds of many.

Here’s the snap counts from Week 14, looking at how the team has shifted over the course of the season.

Offensive Observations:

Jake Curhan played the entire game and allowed three pressures in his first start as an undrafted rookie. He committed no penalties and PFF gave him the second best pass blocking grade behind Damien Lewis. He actually received the highest grade on the line, boosted by his 88.4 run blocking grade, best on the line on Sunday.

The intention was to rotate Alex Collins and Rashaad Penny, and presumably DeeJay Dallas a bit as well. Penny did not allow that, and tied his career high. That’s right folks, 35 snaps is the most that Penny has ever played in the NFL - he did it one other time in 2019. Incidentally, he also scored two touchdowns in that game against the Minnesota Vikings, so maybe (cannot believe I’m saying this) it can be good if Penny plays more.

Everything else was pretty standard, although Will Dissly saw a big jump up in time since Week 7. Gerald Everett was possibly punished for last week, but barely, as the two tight ends had an even split and both got involved in the scheme.

Defensive Observations:

In the five games that Ryan Neal has covered fulltime for Jamal Adams, he’s played 70, 71, 78, 81, and 87(!!!) snaps. Welcome to the club, Neal.

Seattle has tested out their cornerback room since Tre Brown suffered his injury. John Reid and Bless Austin both saw time, taking 33 snaps from D.J. Reed and Sidney Jones. D.J. Reed was only pulled when he got the wind knocked out of him, but assume the Seahawks appreciate getting some looks at potential CB3 situation next year.

Apparently blocking kicks is cool, because Rasheem Green jumped back up to lead time-share on the line. Alton Robinson played the most he’s played all year, because why not. Darrell Taylor saw only 40 snaps but was highly effective. He’s been fun.

Seattle will play the Los Angeles Rams next week and I look forward to what that causes, like Robinson playing two snaps or something.