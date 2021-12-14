Pre-Snap Reads 12/14: Penny and Taylor shine in Sunday’s win

You are most likely much more capable than you expect.

Given Circumstances, Is Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Having Best Year of His Accomplished Career? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Despite the Seahawks' struggles this year, Tyler Lockett is on pace to post career-highs in several categories and just entered elite company with his performance on Sunday. Is this the best he's ever been?

Clayton: Seahawks excel in every phase against Texans in blowout win

Even though it took until the second half to take control, the Seahawks blew out the Houston Texans 33-13. John Clayton breaks down the win.

Carroll: Rashaad Penny shines, Darrell Taylor's bright Seahawks future

Two Seahawks players who battled severe injuries came up big in Seattle's latest win over the Texans. Pete Carroll broke down their big days.

Heaps: What changed for Seahawks' defense from first half to second half

The Seahawks shut out the Texans in the second half after Davis Mills started hot. Jake Heaps breaks down what was different between halves.

Hawk Talk Podcast: Recapping Seahawks at Texans

Michael Bumpus and Nasser Kyobe review a Week 14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks’ 33-13 Victory Over The Houston Texans

See what local and national media had to say following Sunday’s big road win in Houston.

My theory on the Russell Wilson reports « Seahawks Draft Blog

Last week, Jordan Schultz reported that Russell Wilson would be prepared to waive his no-trade clause in the off-season to join the Broncos, Giants or Saints.

Arizona Cardinals once again lackadaisical at home in loss to Los Angeles Rams - Revenge of the Birds

Another bad night from the Arizona Cardinals at home.

4 winners, 3 losers, and 1 IDK from the 49ers victory over the Bengals: The Niners superstars came to play - Niners Nation

The Niners superstar players stepped up when they needed them the most.

49ers Retaining Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022 Would be Ludicrous - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Rumors suggest the San Francisco 49ers could retain Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022.

Rams, Matthew Stafford dominate Cardinals to cut Arizona's divison lead to 1 game - The Athletic

Behind an impressive performance from quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams handed the NFC-leading Cardinals their third loss of the season in a 30-23 victory on Monday night. Arizona is currently in position for the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture, while Los Angeles currently sits as the fifth seed.

Los Angeles Rams Keep NFC West Hopes Alive With 30-23 Win Over Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, moving to a 9-4 record.

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Rams' win over Cardinals on Monday night

Behind excellent nights from quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the Aaron Donald-led defense, the Rams defeated Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, 30-23.

Rams-Cardinals final score: Ernest saves Christmas, Kyler miracle falls short - Turf Show Times

Ernest Jones gave LA momentum, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp took it home.

What’s different about Cowboys, what Bills could change and real reason Packers own Bears: Mike Sando’s Pick Six – The Athletic

Plus, what we'd like to see more and less out of QBs like Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

NFL Playoff Picture: Updated standings as Packers replace Cardinals in first place in the NFC – The Athletic

The Rams capture their biggest win of the season so far, and the Packers are helped by a head-to-head win vs. Arizona.

NFL playoff picture 2021 - Week 14 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios and outlook for the postseason

Which teams could lock up a spot next week? Which teams are in trouble? And how did the Rams' Monday night win impact the NFC standings? Here is the current postseason outlook.

Jaguars’ Urban Meyer denies reports, threatens to fire leak - National Football Post

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has denied reports that he got into a shouting match with wide receiver Marvin Jones and called members of his coaching staff “losers.”

Week 14 Sunday Night Freestyle: Aaron Rodgers, Bears co-owner, leads a Sunday of OTs and blowouts

In the immortal words of Dennis Green, "they are who we thought they were!"

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 14 Fantasy Recap (aka Last Call 4 Playoffs)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 14 schedule!