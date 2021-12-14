Seahawks cornerback Gavin Heslop had ‘successful’ surgery on broken leg

While the Seattle Seahawks came away with a comfortable win over the Houston Texans, the game ended on a sour note following a horrible injury to cornerback Gavin Heslop.

In the final minute of regulation, Texans wide receiver Nico Collins made a leaping catch and unfortunately on the way down he barreled into Heslop’s left leg, which bent in a way that legs are not supposed to bend. The cart came out and it was pretty obvious watching it live that Heslop suffered a season-ending injury.

Pete Carroll confirmed on Monday that Heslop underwent successful surgery in Houston to repair his broken leg.

Pete Carroll says on afternoon zoom session Gavin Heslop had a "real successful'' surgery today and will be back in Seattle in a couple days. Says Heslop suffered two breaks in his leg. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 13, 2021

The only good news here is that his surgery was apparently a success.

This is really unfortunate for Heslop, who was one of the better preseason performers and was eventually placed on the practice squad. When Jamal Adams was put on injured reserve last week, Heslop was signed to the active roster. With the game well in hand, Heslop got to play his first career regular season defensive snaps, but disaster struck and his season has ended early.