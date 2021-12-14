Pete Carroll provides injury updates on D.J. Reed and Bryan Mone

Two of the more important players on the Seattle Seahawks defense seemingly avoided serious injury on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Defensive tackle Bryan Mone was carted off with a knee injury in the 2nd quarter, and was eventually ruled out. Pete Carroll’s Monday morning press conference indicated that Mone was probably going to be out for a bit.

Carroll says of defensive tackle Bryan Mone that "we're going to miss (him) for some time here.'' Mone suffered a knee injury on Sunday. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 13, 2021

Well the follow-up report indicates just a PCL strain, which gives Mone a chance to play Sunday, but they will understandably take a cautious approach for the big man.

Sounds like a PCL strain for DT Bryan Mone, "very positive report" Seahawks got that it was an ACL injury, Pete Carroll says. Even mentions the possibility he plays Sunday at Rams. Big positive from what that looked like. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 13, 2021

As for cornerback D.J. Reed, who had a nasty collision with tight end Brevin Jordan late in the 4th quarter, it looks like he has a chest contusion but the severity is unknown. Considering how quickly the Seahawks medical team was asked to come onto the field, it was easy to fear the worst.

Pete Carroll said DJ Reed has a chest contusion from a collision with a Texans receiver. Don't know the severity yet. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 12, 2021

We’ll see how practice goes because the Seahawks are not exactly deep at either defensive tackle or cornerback.

The Seahawks travel to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak that could see them without key players for Sunday.