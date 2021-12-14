 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pete Carroll provides injury updates on D.J. Reed and Bryan Mone

By Mookie Alexander
Seattle Seahawks v Houston Texans Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Two of the more important players on the Seattle Seahawks defense seemingly avoided serious injury on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Defensive tackle Bryan Mone was carted off with a knee injury in the 2nd quarter, and was eventually ruled out. Pete Carroll’s Monday morning press conference indicated that Mone was probably going to be out for a bit.

Well the follow-up report indicates just a PCL strain, which gives Mone a chance to play Sunday, but they will understandably take a cautious approach for the big man.

As for cornerback D.J. Reed, who had a nasty collision with tight end Brevin Jordan late in the 4th quarter, it looks like he has a chest contusion but the severity is unknown. Considering how quickly the Seahawks medical team was asked to come onto the field, it was easy to fear the worst.

We’ll see how practice goes because the Seahawks are not exactly deep at either defensive tackle or cornerback.

The Seahawks travel to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak that could see them without key players for Sunday.

