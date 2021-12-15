Pre-Snap Reads 12/15: Seahawks need a miracle to make the playoffs

Seahawks News

Seahawks Enter Last Quarter of 2021 Needing Miracle - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll chose to focus on Seattle's past success entering the last four games of the season. Matty F. Brown explores why, then looks at how successful Carroll's Seahawks have been in the last quarter of the regular season relative to their overall winning percentage.

Pete Carroll breaks down Seahawks' defensive success, pass rush woes

During the latest Pete Carroll Show, the Seahawks HC shared his thoughts on what's working and what's not with his defense right now.

Where Tyler Lockett ranks among NFL WRs, all-time Seahawks WRs

With Tyler Lockett having yet another 1,000-yard season, Michael Bumpus breaks down where he ranks in Seahawks history and today's NFL.

Tuesday Round-Up: Tyler Lockett Talks Financial Literacy With Rapper Lecrae

The Seahawks wide receiver discussed how he’s managed his money over his career as part of Lecrae’s “Protect The Bag” series.

Rams win on MNF leaves Seahawks one play: Running the table – Sportspress Northwest

The Seahawks had a rare mandatory homework assignment Monday night — watch the Rams-Cardinals game.

NFC West News

5 Takeaways From the Los Angeles Rams' Week 14 Win Over Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

What are the main takeaways we learned from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals?

Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford get A+ in Rams-Cardinals position grades - Turf Show Times

Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald carry the weight of a shorthanded Rams team to beat the Cardinals.

5 takeaways from 49ers-Bengals: Jimmy Garoppolo delivers in overtime - Niners Nation

It wasn’t pretty but San Francisco beat a formidable opponent for their seventh win of the season Sunday.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 14 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the good, the bad and the ugly from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 14 win.

Loss to Los Angeles Rams Came at Perfect Time for Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

With just four weeks left in the regular season, the Arizona Cardinals needed an attitude adjustment prior to the playoffs. You can thank the Los Angeles Rams for that.

Red Rain: LAR 30 ARI 24 Kliff Notes - Revenge of the Birds

By Walter B J Mitchell...

Kyler Murray explains what went wrong on disastrous final play

Kyler Murray explained what happened on the Arizona Cardinals' disastrous final play against the Los Angeles Rams

Around The NFL

John Harbaugh critics miss the point, Aaron Rodgers can win MVP, and let Joe Burrow cook! Week 14 NFL reality check – The Athletic

Spare Ravens coach John Harbaugh the scrutiny and direct it at Jaguars coach Urban Meyer or Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

Can a running back win NFL MVP? Jonathan Taylor's performance begs the question – The Athletic

The Colts' star has been the league's dominant back but it'll be tough to crack what's typically a quarterback contest.

Autopsy of ex-NFL player Phillip Adams, accused of killing six people, shows 'unusually severe' CTE

An autopsy of former NFL player Phillip Adams, accused of fatally shooting six people in April before killing himself, showed unusually severe brain disease.

NFL Power Rankings Week 15 - 1-32 poll, plus offense, defense and special teams rankings

The FPI really dislikes Davis Mills and the Texans, loves Tom Brady and the Buccaneers and hasn't quite figured out T.J. Watt and the Steelers.

House committee requests all evidence of alleged interference by Daniel Snyder in NFL investigation - ProFootballTalk

Plenty have noticed Tuesday’s report from the Washington Post regarding allegations of inference by Washington owner Daniel Snyder in the investigation of workplace misconduct within the organization. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform are among those who have noticed.

Chiefs Rising Up DVOA Ranks | Football Outsiders

The top spot still belongs to the Buccaneers in total DVOA and the Patriots in weighted DVOA, but the red-hot Chiefs are climbing up the ranks in both metrics.

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the NFC Pro Bowl roster on offense

With the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters set to be announced on Monday, Dec. 20, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the NFC?

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the AFC Pro Bowl roster on offense

With the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters set to be announced on Monday, Dec. 20, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the AFC?

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 14

The Indianapolis Colts are welcoming a key member of their offensive line back into the fold ahead of a pivotal clash with the Patriots. Plus, other news from around the NFL.