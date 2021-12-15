UPDATED: Seahawks promote Tanner Muse from practice squad

For the Seattle Seahawks, Week 15 brings a trip to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Rams as the Hawks look to keep their ever so slim hopes for the postseason alive. At this point it is unclear how much of the roster for the Rams will be available for the game, as they are currently in the midst of a COVID outbreak which has already landed a double digit number of players on the COVID list after testing positive.

As for the Seahawks, they continue to have experienced just a single positive COVID test since the start of the 2020 season, that of Gerald Everett earlier this year, but have had to work through other health matters this season. In Week 14 defensive back Gavin Heslop suffered a nasty broken leg that ended his season, and with Heslop heading to injured reserve, that created an open spot on the 53 man roster.

The #Seahawks are signing LB Tanner Muse from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 15, 2021

Tanner Muse is a former third round pick of the Los Angeles Raiders who has spent much of this season on the practice squad for Seattle. He has already been elevated twice this year, so the only way for the Seahawks to make use of his services on special teams was through a promotion to the 53 man roster, which is now reportedly set to happen.

The Hawks filled the open spot on the practice squad by signing wide receiver Matt Cole.

Cole has spent time with the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of McKendree in 2020.

UPDATE:

It appears the author was mistaken regarding whose spot on the practice squad Cole was filling. The Hawks had an open spot on the practice squad after Heslop had been promoted to the active roster Saturday, meaning the promotion of Muse created a new open spot on the practice squad which Seattle filled by signing safety Josh Jones. Josh Jones was originally a second round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2017, and will join Sidney Jones, who was originally a second round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, in the defensive backs room. Since being drafted by the Packers Josh has also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars.