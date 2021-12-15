Seahawks granted NFL International Home Marketing Area in Canada

Formalizing a fandom that was already known in at least British Columbia, Wednesday the Seattle Seahawks were granted one of the NFL’s International Home Marketing areas, Canada. Seattle and 17 other teams received access to other countries, including the Minnesota Vikings, who will share Canada with the Seahawks.

.@NFL Announces International Home Marketing Area Teams and Markets



For more information, click here: https://t.co/ooPlFa3XKX pic.twitter.com/NvSU0wBVix — NFL345 (@NFL345) December 15, 2021

As a part of the designation, the Seahawks will receive “access to [Canada] for marketing, fan engagement, and commercialization as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally.”

The Seahawks’ rights to perform these activities in Canada will take effect on January 1, 2022, and last for at least five years, according to the press release issued by the league.

As for the possibility of the Seahawks playing a game in Canada, the league says that they will attempt to schedule home games for teams in their respective IMHA’s “where possible.” When games in these markets do finally happen, it will certainly make for some very interesting road games in the coming seasons.