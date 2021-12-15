Report: Seahawks QB coach Austin Davis to depart for Auburn

Late during the 2020 NFL season the Seattle Seahawks watched a six year veteran of the coaching staff, Brennan Carroll, depart to become the offensive coordinator for the University of Arizona. Now, for the second year in a row, reports indicate that the Seahawks are set to lose a member of the offensive coaching staff to an offensive coordinator position in the college ranks.

Austin Davis arrived in Seattle in 2017, the final season under former offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, and appeared in three games while serving as Russell Wilson’s backup that season. In 2018 he was reunited with Brian Schottenheimer, for whom he had played in St. Louis in 2014 under Jeff Fisher. However, he did not impress the coaching staff enough to stick around past the end of training camp and was released while the Seahawks traded for Brett Hundley, formerly of the Green Bay Packers.

Davis then returned to the Seahawks in 2019 as an offensive assistant before being promoted to quarterbacks coach prior to the 2020 season. According to reports he is now off to Auburn where he will take over as the offensive coordinator under head coach Bryan Harsin.