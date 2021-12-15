Seahawks with lengthy initial injury report (again) in advance of Rams matchup

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off back-to-back wins for the first time during the 2021 season and have a crucial must-win game upcoming on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
The Rams are dealing with a surplus of COVID issues this week with 16 players currently in COVID protocol, and while the Seahawks are not experiencing COVID issues, they do have a fairly extensive initial injury report, which was released on Wednesday afternoon.
#Seahawks injury report for Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/TkNps02uAt— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 16, 2021
The most noteworthy injury on the report may be rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge who missed practice on Wednesday with a foot injury. Eskridge missed a chunk of time during the offseason and training camp with a foot injury, and while it hasn’t been an issue since the start of the season, this could be the result of a workload that has increased since his return from a concussion.
In addition, three of the team’s regular starting offensive lineman did not practice. Duane Brown had his usual veteran rest day and Brandon Shell continues to battle a nagging shoulder, while a new knee issue for Gabe Jackson appeared on the report.
DK Metcalf continues to miss practice as well. While it is usually for his foot, a back issue is now attached to his name as well. Regardless, Metcalf has yet to miss a game this season, and as the team tends to be overly cautious there’s no need to be worked up about the length of the injury report just yet.
Loading comments...