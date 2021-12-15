Seahawks with lengthy initial injury report (again) in advance of Rams matchup

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off back-to-back wins for the first time during the 2021 season and have a crucial must-win game upcoming on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams are dealing with a surplus of COVID issues this week with 16 players currently in COVID protocol, and while the Seahawks are not experiencing COVID issues, they do have a fairly extensive initial injury report, which was released on Wednesday afternoon.

The most noteworthy injury on the report may be rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge who missed practice on Wednesday with a foot injury. Eskridge missed a chunk of time during the offseason and training camp with a foot injury, and while it hasn’t been an issue since the start of the season, this could be the result of a workload that has increased since his return from a concussion.

In addition, three of the team’s regular starting offensive lineman did not practice. Duane Brown had his usual veteran rest day and Brandon Shell continues to battle a nagging shoulder, while a new knee issue for Gabe Jackson appeared on the report.

DK Metcalf continues to miss practice as well. While it is usually for his foot, a back issue is now attached to his name as well. Regardless, Metcalf has yet to miss a game this season, and as the team tends to be overly cautious there’s no need to be worked up about the length of the injury report just yet.