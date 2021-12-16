Bobby Wagner launches #TackleEverything initiative, will bring 9 students to Silicon Valley

Every Wednesday, Seattle Seahawks linebacker and future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner begins his press conference by talking about a charity or company he wishes to promote.

This season, he has tackled everything from Baby Keem’s album The Melodic Blue, to women’s charities, to business advice, and even his distaste for mayonnaise. This week, Wagner announced his next venture, the #TackleEverything initiative.

Bobby Wagner is offering 9 students who are interested in the venture capital space a trip with him to Silicon Valley this offseason. To be one of those 9, Bobby says explain why you wanna go in a tweet and hashtag #TackleEverything. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 15, 2021

Wagner has long been interested in business, and seems destined to continue a career in the space once his playing days are over. He said his idea for this trip was inspired by a trip he took to the area a few years back, where he had the opportunity to meet with business and venture capital leaders.

Wagner is gearing the trip towards high school and college-aged students, although he did note that middle school “geniuses” would be eligible as well. As Michael-Shawn Dugar explained in the tweet above, all you or a loved one needs to do to apply is figure out how to explain your interest in the trip in 280 characters and tag Bobby using #TackleEverything.