Pre-Snap Reads 12/16: Breaking down Al Woods’ dominant play against the Texans

Seahawks News

Film Breakdown: Al Woods Puts On Run-Stuffing Clinic vs. Texans' Offensive Line - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While his overall statistics may not do his play justice, few players have been more invaluable to the Seahawks defense in 2021 than Woods, whose strength, surprising athleticism, versatility, and contagious energy have helped them return to form as an elite run-stopping unit.

NFL insider breaks down potential Seahawks futures of Carroll, Wilson

Is shakeup coming for the Seahawks with one or both of Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson? ESPN's Jeremy Fowler discussed that with Mike Salk.

Hasselbeck: What Rashaad Penny's 'career day' did for the Seahawks

Rashaad Penny's huge day against the Texans did an awful lot for the Seahawks. Matt Hasselbeck broke down how much that performance helped.

Wednesday Round-Up: Jake Curhan On First NFL Start - ‘That’s Kind Of What I Do’

The Seahawks’ undrafted rookie right tackle joined 710 ESPN’s ‘Wyman & Bob’ to discuss why he felt comfortable making his first career start last Sunday, the differences between the college and professional levels, and more.

Hawk Talk Podcast: Climbing Those Hollywood Hills

The Seahawks head to L.A. for a critical Week 15 matchup with the Rams.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals: DeAndre Hopkins Out With Knee Injury - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Reports say Hopkins suffered a sprained knee Monday night against the Rams and will miss the remainder of the regular season.

Cardinals carry perfect road record to Detroit - National Football Post

Arizona has been the NFL’s best road team this season. The Cardinals have a golden opportunity to keep their spotless road record intact.

Chess Move Ideas for Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

The best teams in the NFL are able to turn agonizing defeats into positive learning lessons, which in the long run can make the team stronger and better.

Shanaplan: Can the 49ers run the table to end the season? - Niners Nation

If Shanahan finishes the season 8-1...

DE Dee Ford won't return to San Francisco 49ers this season due to lingering back injury

49ers defensive end Dee Ford will remain on season-ending injured reserve, coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday, as he continues rehab for a persistent back injury that has plagued him for much of his career.

Analyzing 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's Biggest Mistakes Against Cincinnati - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's biggest mistakes against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Los Angeles Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Aaron Donald is on the verge of breaking record held by Lawrence Taylor - Turf Show Times

He’s on the verge of an NFL record for defensive players.

Around The NFL

‘You’re not Ste-fon,’ but he is the NFL’s interception king: How Trevon Diggs made his own lane – The Athletic

A college choice and position change put Trevon Diggs on a much different path to NFL stardom than his older brother.

Mac Jones, Micah Parsons and more: NFL All-Rookie Team at the three-quarter mark of the 2021 season – The Athletic

Rookies like Pat Freiermuth, Jevon Holland and Christian Barmore have emerged as potent forces toward the regular season's end.

NFL MVP watch 2021 - Is Tom Brady running away with the race? We ranked the top candidates

Is Tom Brady running away with the MVP race? At least four quarterbacks are still in the mix, including another three-time winner. We rank the top candidates through 14 weeks.

Micah Parsons and the Perfect* Pro Bowl Roster | Football Outsiders

Bryan and Andrew once again set out to create the perfect Pro Bowl roster. And once again, they find themselves utterly frustrated by the NFL's horrible ballot, by differing opinions on the Carolina Panthers, and by Micah Parsons, Inside Linebacker.

Redrafting The 2021 Top 5 | Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders Live! takes your questions for another Ask Me Anything (AMA). Aaron Schatz and Mike Tanier hosted this week's AMA with special guest and FO contributor, J.P. Acosta.

Urban Meyer implosion & best soon-to-be available NFL coaching jobs

Things continue to not look great for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. His team is 2-11, his press conferences have and increasingly frosty, yet defeated attitude and the man can't even muster a proper hand-shake for opposing head coaches. The drumbeat grows ever stronger that, despite the financial implications for owner Shahid Kahn, Urban may be a one-and-done NFL head coach.

NFL Playoff Projection: Chargers-Chiefs is practically an AFC West title game

The Los Angeles Chargers won a thrilling game early this season at Kansas City. It looked then like the Chargers had a shot to disrupt the Chiefs' streak of division titles.

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Chiefs-Chargers

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down four things to watch for when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers on "Thursday Night Football."

Week 15 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ex-Ohio State star seemingly hints at Urban Meyer issues in cryptic tweet

Former Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker sent a cryptic tweet Wednesday that seemed to allude to recent stories about Urban Meyer.