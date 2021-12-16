Jaguars fire Urban Meyer, Darrell Bevell gets interim head coach tag again

Apart from everyone, no one could have seen this coming.

Late Thursday night, the news broke that Urban Meyer was canned as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After less than one year in Jacksonville, Urban Meyer is out as the Jaguars’ head coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2021

Meyer’s history of alleged and documented terrible things done in his very short time in Jacksonville is too long to list, but the latest one involved former kicker Josh Lambo claiming that Urban had kicked him in practice. I guess if he’s not (allegedly) calling his assistants “losers” or skipping out on the team flight after a game to have some fun at the bar, or hiring and then firing an accused racist strength coach, he’s kicking the kicker. It falls in line with reports that he’s not got anything resembling a positive relationship with his players.

I think it’s fair to say that Meyer will go down as one of the worst coaches in NFL history. And even with low expectations from the day he was hired, this was a bigger disaster than anticipated.

To keep things semi-Seahawks related, former offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has the rare distinction of being a two-time interim head coach and I bet an even rarer distinction of being an interim coach for a second straight season. Last year he took over for Matt Patricia in Detroit, and little did he know that he’d once again have to replace an even more incompetent and thoroughly unlikable coach the following season.