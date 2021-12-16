Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Ep. 11: Gregg Rosenthal

This was a show I’ve been looking forward to all season. As the host of the popular Around The NFL podcast, writer for NFL.com, and analyst for the NFL Network, Gregg Rosenthal has become on e of the sharpest and most insightful voices covering the game.

He sits down with us to discuss:

*The Seahawks’ mini win-streak

*Their true playoff chances

*The showdown with the Rams

*His Super Bowl favorites

*And where Pete Carroll ranks, very specifically, among current NFL head coaches

All that and much more in this episode— hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it!

