Seahawks Tyler Lockett and Alex Collins enter COVID protocols

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Los Angeles Rams in a must-win game for the team as they look to keep their slim playoff hopes for this season alive. However, when the two teams take the field for Week 15, the Hawks will likely be without two of their key offensive pieces, as COVID has hit the Hawks for the second time this season.

The @Seahawks placed two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this morning. https://t.co/7gzcPnC5O3 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 16, 2021

Earlier in the season tight end Gerald Everett tested positive for COVID in advance of the Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in which quarterback Russell Wilson broke his finger. The Rams are dealing with an outbreak of their own, with more than a dozen members of the team and the practice squad entering COVID protocols after testing positive. The Rams currently on the COVID list include Darrell Henderson, Rob Havenstein, Odell Beckham, Jr. and a host of others. With three more days until the game, this is certainly a situation that bears monitoring for both teams.

UPDATE:

Per Mike Dugar of The Athletic, Tyler Lockett is vaccinated. Under the joint NFL-NFLPA protocols, that means the only way he could wind up on the COVID list is by way of a confirmed positive test. He will be eligible to return to the roster after providing two negative tests no less than 24 hours apart, meaning if that can happen prior to 4 PM New York Time on Saturday, he could be returned to the 53 man roster and play Sunday. Collins’ status is unknown at this time.