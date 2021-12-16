Seahawks’ Thursday injury report includes three wide receivers not practicing

The Seattle Seahawks post-Thursday practice injury report has been released and, just like the hopes that this weekend's slate of NFL games will not be impacted by COVID-19, it is quite bleak. Not only because it features 7 players who did not practice for injury reasons, but because 4 of those players are regular starters and the other 3 are prominent rotation players.

Seahawks injury report today has a lot of starters on it. pic.twitter.com/narQOZNjIR — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 17, 2021

The first thing you may notice is that Tyler Lockett and Alex Collins were not on the injury report despite going on the COVID-19 reserve list. This is because they are not a part of the 53 man roster while in COVID protocols.

On top of Lockett and Collins not practicing, Gabe Jackson, DK Metcalf, Brandon Shell, Dee Eskridge, Quandre Diggs, Carlos Dunlap, and Bryan Mone all did not practice for injury reasons. Freddie Swain was also on the injury report with an ankle injury but was also listed as “Non-Injury Related/Personal” reasons for not practicing. Lastly, interior offensive lineman Kyle Fuller was also limited at practice.

It is very possible looking into this weekend that the Seahawks will be down their two-star receivers, Pro Bowl safety, starting running back, and multiple other starters along with the possibility of more players testing positive for COVID-19. If there’s any good news at receiver, it’s that Metcalf hasn’t practiced frequently over the past several weeks and has been able to play, so we’ll see what happens on Friday.