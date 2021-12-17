Pre-Snap Reads 12/17: Rams’ COVID outbreak continues ahead of Seahawks game

Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. Rams spread, odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions for NFL Week 15 game – The Athletic

See odds, expert selections and storylines for the Week 15 game between the Seahawks and the Rams.

Should Seahawks let Wilson have more of a say in personnel decisions?

Should Seahawks let Russell Wilson have a say in personnel decisions? Here's what Mike Salk, Brock Huard and Matt Hassebeck had to say.

Thursday Round-Up: An Inside Look At Seahawks’ ‘Unconventionally Good' Defense

The Seattle Times’ Matt Calkins looks at some of the numbers that prove how good the Seahawks’ defense is, even if some other stats may suggest otherwise.

The Huddle Podcast: Back In The Hunt

Stacy Rost, Dave Wyman, and Jake Heaps preview Week 15 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

NFC West News

Cardinals’ Run Defense - Revenge of the Birds

Do you think the Cardinals should play a heavier dose of 5 man fronts out of their 34 base defense?

Thursday Practice Notes; Cardinals-Cowboys Game-Time Changed - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

James Conner, DeAndre Hopkins and Robert Alford were among the Cardinals not participating during the open part of practice.

What the 49ers Have in Common with the 2011 Super Bowl Champion New York Giants - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing what the 2021 San Francisco 49ers have in common with the 2011 Super Bowl Champion New York Giants.

Frank Gore says 49ers 'too cocky' in Super Bowl 47 loss to Ravens

Unfortunately for the 49ers organization, there are two recent Super Bowls that many would like to forget about.

10 uplifting and deflating plays from 49er-Bengals: Brandon Aiyuk soars for the game-winning TD - Niners Nation

20 plays Niner fans will love or shove from their seventh win of the season over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Los Angeles Rams Add Von Miller and Eight Others to Reserve/COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to 25 Players - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have now placed 25 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Rams add Von Miller, 8 more to COVID-19 list, bringing LA’s total to 25 - Turf Show Times

Will the NFL make it possible for LA to field a roster vs. the Seahawks on Sunday?

Around The NFL

Chargers tight end Donald Parham hospitalized after hitting head vs. Chiefs - The Athletic

Chargers tight end Donald Parham left Thursday night's home game against the Chiefs on a stretcher after suffering an apparent head injury in the first quarter and was taken to UCLA Harbor Medical Center for further evaluation. He is currently undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury and is in stable condition, the team said.

Chiefs win seventh straight, move closer to sixth consecutive AFC West title - Kansas City Chiefs- ESPN

Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes and a 2-point conversion in the final period to rally the Chiefs into overtime.

NFL playoff picture 2021 - Standings, brackets, scenarios after Chiefs-Chargers, plus Week 15 outlook

Kansas City is back in the top spot in the AFC, but New England or Tennessee can move ahead this weekend. Here is the current postseason outlook after Thursday night's game.

Byron Leftwich early favorite to be Jags' next coach - National Football Post

The Jacksonville Jaguars may tap a bright spot from their past in an attempt to move on from the short — and tumultuous — tenure of Urban Meyer.

Travis Kelce walks off Chargers in OT thriller

Two and a half months ago, the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, and nothing was OK.

Things have changed.

Week 15 Open Discussion | Football Outsiders

It's Saturday football! Assuming none of the games are canceled! But first, Justin Herbert and the L.A. Chargers (8-5) host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) on Thursday night.

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Chargers on Thursday night

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs collected a dramatic and momentous 34-28 victory over the Chargers in overtime on "Thursday Night Football."

RB Index, Week 15: RB2s who will have a bigger stretch-run impact than RB1s

Maurice Jones-Drew selects three RB2s who will have a bigger impact over the final month of the season than the RB1s on their respective teams. Plus, James Conner hits the top five in MJD's running back rankings.

Uchenna Nwosu makes one of the best interceptions you will ever see

Uchenna Nwosu made one of the nicest interceptions you will see. It came in the Chargers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs.