Seahawks at Rams predictions: Even with COVID outbreak, most pundits are picking the Rams

The Seattle Seahawks (+5.5) basically have to win out in order to have a chance at earning the No. 7 seed in the NFC and sneaking into the playoffs.

Sitting at 5-8, they are set for a road trip down to Southern California to face off with the Los Angeles Rams, fresh off a Monday night win in the Valley over the Cardinals. The odds seem stacked against Seattle, and there are not many experts who believe they can pull off a road win, even with all of LA’s COVID issues that has put over two dozen players on the reserve list.

At the time of publication, the Seahawks are listed as a 5.5 point underdog with the over/under set at 45, per DraftKings Sportsbook. They have not won at the Rams since 2017, when they held off Los Angeles by a score of 16-10.

At ESPN, Jeremy Fowler was the lone one of 11 experts that picked Seattle to win this game. Everyone else predicted a Rams victory.

At CBS the faith in the Seahawks is even lower with all eight experts selecting the Rams to beat the Seahawks (Pete Prisco, Jason La Canfora, Will Brinson, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg).

Lastly, The Athletic has a clean sweep in the Rams’ favor, including Seahawks beat writer Michael-Shawn Dugar.

And here are the Field Gulls staff picks:

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.