Member of Seahawks coaching staff tests positive for COVID

The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams are set to play their Week 15 showdown on Tuesday afternoon on the West Coast, with the two teams currently having a combined 31 players who have tested positive for COVID. Obviously, the majority of those 31 cases are members of the Rams roster, but the Seahawks now have their third positive case of the week, though this one is one of the members of the coaching staff.

A member of the Seahawks coaching staff tested positive for Covid, Pete says. Didn't say who. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 17, 2021

As Mike Dugar of The Athletic notes, head coach Pete Carroll did not indicate which member of the coaching staff it was. That said, the Seahawks have several members of the coaching staff who are over 65 years old, so an outbreak in the coaching staff could come with the potential for negative outcomes.

In addition, Carroll indicated that there are others who work at the facility who have now tested positive, meaning that while the team’s outbreak remains small, it is no longer just limited to players.

Pete Carroll said one assistant coach has also tested positive for COVID-19, and a "couple" others who work in Seahawks facility also tested positive. Says everyone in the franchise is on alert. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 17, 2021

Obviously, the hope is everyone who tested positive will be fine, but Carroll did note that Tyler Lockett and Alex Collins were both symptomatic, and that neither had tested negative yet.

Tyler Lockett and Alex Collins have yet to test negative yet, Pete Carroll says.



Silver lining here to this postponement until Tuesday of the Rams game: increased chance Seahawks have Lockett and/or Collins plays now at LA. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 17, 2021

Pete Carroll said Tyler Lockett "had a tough day" Thursday, but is feeling better now. Tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. Said Lockett and Alex Collins (also feeling "way better" today) reported they had symptoms. Coach and the Seahawks are glad they did. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 17, 2021

It appears it’s no longer a matter of whether there will be any spread at the facility and is now a matter of hoping the spread is minimized and there aren’t a whole lot more cases that pop up in the coming days.