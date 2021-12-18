SB Nation Reacts: Fans remain low on confidence in the Seahawks

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Hey it’s another week of SBN Reacts! The Seattle Seahawks find themselves at 5-8 and uh... kinda in the playoff hunt after stringing together consecutive wins for the first time all season. They won a thriller over the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago, then eased past the hopeless Houston Texans.

The winning streak hasn’t done a whole lot to convince people that the franchise is headed in the right direction, as confidence remains very low.

Unless you’re a firm believer in this team that is honestly beyond reason, the most likely outcome for this season are missing the playoffs or getting bounced in the opening round, a pair of outcomes that do not seem satisfactory given the expectations of this team.

As for the national questions, the playoff races in the AFC and NFC could not be any different. For instance, the AFC has a lot of teams that are above .500, and the NFC... does not. Among those sensationally still in the mix in the AFC are the 7-6 Denver Broncos. Most respondents believe Denver is the biggest surprise as far as even being in the playoff hunt, beating out the Cincinnati Bengals.

As for the NFC side, the Atlanta Falcons are somehow 6-7 and this Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers gives them a legit shot to make the postseason for the first time since 2017. They are considered the biggest surprise, with the 6-7 Philadelphia Eagles as runners-up.

