Pre-Snap Reads 12/18: Seahawks at Rams postponed to Tuesday

Seahawks News

Latest Seahawks-Rams meeting could be turning point for Seattle yet again – The Athletic

The Seahawks must win their remaining four games to have a shot at the playoffs. That means beating the Rams on Sunday, never an easy task.

Seattle Overload, Episode 19: Seattle Seahawks Offensive Breakdown vs. Houston Texans - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon return to discuss the Seahawks' offense in their Week 14 win over the Texans and look ahead to their upcoming intra-divisional matchup with the Rams on the latest episode of "Seattle Overload."

Heaps: 2 keys for the Seahawks' offense against the Rams

When the Seahawks take on the Rams on Tuesday, Jake Heaps says Seattle must do two things offensively to get the divisional win.

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: COVID postponement vs Rams, injury update

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on Seattle's game against the Rams being pushed back two days and gave a quick injury update.

Seahawks-Rams moved to Tuesday: ‘Won’t let it affect us’ – Sportspress Northwest

In you’re a Seahawks fan, feel free to be resentful.

Friday Round-Up: Quicker Throws Key For Russell Wilson In Week 15 According To Next Gen Stats

Next Gen Stats show how the Seahawks’ passing game has been more effective of late with Russell Wilson getting the ball out faster.

Curtis Allen’s week fifteen watch points (vs LA Rams) « Seahawks Draft Blog

Note: This is a guest post by Curtis Allen and the latest piece in a weekly series. Curtis looks at the Seahawks and their opponents and discusses key factors.

Seahawks Tyler Lockett, Alex Collins better, not COVID-free | Tacoma News Tribune

Pete Carroll says Seahawks Tyler Lockett, Alex Collins feel better but have yet to test negative for COVID-19 since their positive tests. DK Metcalf practices.

NFC West News

Cardinals Practice Notes: Kingsbury Optimistic about Edmonds, Conner Playing - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals could have their full backfield Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Picking Up K1 and K2 - Revenge of the Birds

Imagine if you and every one of us was assessed to the point of being stigmatized by how we performed something for the first or second time.

4 reasons the Niners cannot overlook the Falcons - Niners Nation

The Falcons are on the bubble to make the playoffs and have enough offensive firepower to make the defense worry. Plus, a veteran QB.

Why Deebo Samuel as a Running Back Opens up the 49ers Offense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Using Deebo Samuel as a running back has tremendously boosted the offense of the San Francisco 49ers.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 15 Preview - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Previewing the storylines ahead of the Los Angeles Rams' Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks Seahawks.

Seahawks-Rams: NFL moves game to Tuesday because of COVID-19 outbreak - Turf Show Times

The NFL has rescheduled three games now.

Around The NFL

Dolphins back in AFC playoff mix with five-game win streak, but the field is crowded – The Athletic

Tua Tagovailoa has played a big role in helping the Dolphins improve to 6-7. Will early-season struggles hurt them in the end, though?

NFL Week 15 game picks, schedule guide, playoff picture, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more

What to watch for in every game. Bold predictions. Playoff race implications. Fantasy advice. Key stats to know. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for Week 15.

Inside Urban Meyer's disastrous tenure as Jacksonville Jaguars coach

Meyer's visceral distaste for losing and difficulty transitioning to leadership of professional athletes marked a painful chapter for the long-struggling franchise.

Week 15 Picks - Covid Dominates - National Football Post

Week 15 NFL picks from Gagnon offer an opinion and point spread prediction on every NFL game on the board. Check it out.

3 NFL teams nearly forfeited games and paychecks, leading players to clamor for end to COVID-19 testing and protocols

As COVID-19 surged through the NFL this week and forced the rescheduling of three games, multiple sources involved in talks between the league office and NFL Players Association told Yahoo Sports that three teams were on the verge of having to forfeit Week 15: The Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team.

Mark Davis suggests Browns fly to Las Vegas to smooth out 'competitive disadvantage'

The Week 15 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns has officially been moved to Monday due to the Browns' COVID-19 outbreak, and Raiders owner Mark Davis isn't entirely thrilled with it.

Steelers Collapsing Down the Stretch | Football Outsiders

Who's to blame for Pittsburgh's December collapse? Ben Roethlisberger? The offensive line? The running backs? Ben Muth points out that the answer is "all of the above."

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 17

The Dolphins are set to add some sorely needed RB depth back to the lineup ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Jets. Plus, other news from around the NFL.

Report reveals how close 3 NFL teams came to Week 15 forfeits

Three NFL teams came very close to being forced to forfeit games in Week 15 due to COVID cases, according to a new report.