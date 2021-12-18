Auburn officially announces Seahawks QBs coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator

The Auburn Tigers have a new offensive coordinator, and he’s directly from the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff.

On Saturday the school announced that Austin Davis, former Seahawks backup quarterback turned quarterbacks coach, has got the job.

This news was reported earlier in the week and now it’s been made official.

The 32-year-old Davis became Seattle’s assistant QBs coach in 2019 before getting promoted to the main role in 2020.

Both Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson had plenty of positive things to say about Davis as he departs for the absolute shark tank that is SEC Football.

“Austin is going to show that he is one of the bright young minds in the game,” Carroll said. “He’s been able to transition from player to coach unlike anybody I’ve ever seen. It was just so smooth for him, and he’s been thinking like a coach for a long time, obviously because he was able to capture the role. Russ (Wilson) thinks the world of him, Shane (Waldron) thinks the world of him, and I do too because he is really, really good at what he does. He is going to really be a big benefit to their program.”

”I think Austin is going to be a brilliant offensive coordinator and potential head coach one day,” Wilson said. “He has a passion for the game, number one. Number two, he’s got an understanding of the game as he’s played the position at the highest level in the National Football League. And three, he’s an amazing teacher. He’s an amazing teacher of the game. He keeps it simple in terms of relaxing the quarterback’s mind. He’ll be an amazing coach at Auburn.”

All the best to Austin at his new job!