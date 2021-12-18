UPDATED: Rams add Damarious Randall, five others to practice squad, activate six from COVID list

The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams will play the first ever Tuesday game in Seahawks history in Week 15, after a COVID outbreak forced the game to be rescheduled from its original time slot Sunday.

The big question since the news of the Rams outbreak hit has been whether Los Angeles would be able to field a roster of at least 44 players in order to take the field. After adding four more players to the COVID list Friday, and after adding a player to the practice squad, they stood at 41. Saturday, between adding a recognizable name to the practice squad and activating a half dozen members of the team from the COVID list to the active roster, they moved above the required threshold.

The #Rams activated WR Odell Beckham Jr., DB Dont’e Deayon, RB Darrell Henderson Jr., LB Justin Hollins, TE Brycen Hopkins, and T Alaric Jackson to play. But they placed OT Joseph Noteboom, DB Robert Rochell on COVID reserve list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2021

Rams today signed Damarious Randall, a cornerback who was in camp with Seahawks this year, to their practice squad. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 18, 2021

So, with the addition of Damarious Randall to the practice squad and the activation of Odell Beckham Jr, Dont’e Dayon, Darrell Henderson Jr., Justin Hollins, Bryace Hopkins and Alaric Jackson from the COVID list, the Rams should now have 46 players available to play.

Now it’s a matter of waiting through the remainder of the weekend to see which additional players may be cleared, as the fact that the two teams are scheduled to play in an evening game means that any players who clear the newly revised protocols and are returned to the active roster prior to 4 pm Tuesday New York Time will be eligible to play in the game.

UPDATE:

The Rams have now announced the addition of five more players to the practice squad, including:

DB Delrick Abrams

T Adrian Ealy

C Drake Jackson

TE Kyle Marway and

C Austin Reiter