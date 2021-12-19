 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2021 NFL Season: Week 15 Sunday games open thread

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s a benefit to the Seahawks being pushed back to Tuesday, it’s having NFL RedZone on all day.

I guess the game with the biggest NFC wild card implications is Falcons at 49ers, which is 1 PM on CBS. Enjoy the day!

Loading comments...