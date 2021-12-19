Filed under: 2021 NFL Season: Week 15 Sunday games open thread By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Dec 19, 2021, 9:45am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2021 NFL Season: Week 15 Sunday games open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email William Howard-USA TODAY Sports If there’s a benefit to the Seahawks being pushed back to Tuesday, it’s having NFL RedZone on all day. I guess the game with the biggest NFC wild card implications is Falcons at 49ers, which is 1 PM on CBS. Enjoy the day! Loading comments...
Loading comments...