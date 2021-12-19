Pre-Snap Reads 12/19: Gameday! Oh wait…

Shout out to the Groz.

Seahawks News

Heaps: It's time Seahawks use pass rusher Carlos Dunlap more

Carlos Dunlap has played less snaps than ever this season with the Seahawks. Jake Heaps explains why he thinks that needs to change.

Seahawks Daily: COVID Surge Around the NFL Forces a Schedule Change

Seahawks insider Jen Mueller on the recent rise in COVID-19 cases around the NFL. The surge forced the postponement of multiple games, including the Seahawks vs. Rams matchup in LA.

NFL shifts deadlines, COVID testing. Can Tyler Lockett, Alex Collins return to play in LA?

Comprehensive and up-to-date Seattle Seahawks news, scores, schedule, stats and roster.

'That's a Big Concern': Two-Day Delay of Game With Los Angeles Rams Creates Scheduling, Player Safety Headache For Seattle Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While the NFL's decision to postpone the Seahawks' Week 15 matchup with the Rams may solve one major issue, Pete Carroll is concerned that it may create several others.

NFC West News

Saturday before football Sunday: What to watch for in Cardinals-Lions - Revenge of the Birds

Cardinals are one win away from clinching a playoff berth.

Arizona Cardinals: Chase Edmonds Activated, Robert Alford and DeAndre Hopkins on Reserve/Injured - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The running back is expected to play Sunday, while WR DeAndre Hopkins and CB Robert Alford were placed on reserve/injured.

Why the San Francisco 49ers Will Make the Atlanta Falcons Quit - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers will make the Atlanta Falcons quit.

49ers Film room: Breaking down Jimmy Garoppolo on the game-winning overtime drive - Niners Nation

Breaking down the game winning drive in Cincinatti.

Los Angeles Rams' Saturday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have released their Saturday injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rams defense: We were wrong about Raheem Morris all along - Turf Show Times

Were we all wrong about Raheem Morris’ scheme?

Around The NFL

Patriots vs. Colts live updates: Highlights and analysis, as Jonathan Taylor puts away Patriots after double-ejection - The Athletic

The New England Patriots entered Saturday's critical meeting of AFC rivals with a league-best seven-game win streak, but it was the Indianapolis Colts who looked like bullies most of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis scored the first 20 points, and Jonathan Taylor slammed the door on a frantic Patriots rally in the final minutes.

Tafur: The NFL postponed games primarily because it saw an angle, not out of safety concerns – The Athletic

League sources believe this week's postponement of games came in exchange for an agreement to stop testing asymptomatic, vaccinated players.

Indianapolis Colts send message to rest of AFC with first win over New England Patriots since 2009 - Indianapolis Colts- ESPN

The Colts nearly blew a 20-0 lead, but a late long touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor sealed the win.

Griffin Carroll: Top Week 15 TD Prop Bets - National Football Post

What a crazy week of NFL news and rescheduling. The fluctuating schedule briefly delayed sportsbooks from posting betting lines, but we’re all set now.

NFL draft steal: Saints' Alvin Kamara among the best, even in loaded RB draft class

NFL draft steal: Saints' Alvin Kamara among the best, even in loaded RB draft class.

Mac Jones tries to lead Patriots back, but Jonathan Taylor has the dagger in big Colts win

Mac Jones played quite well in the fourth quarter. He almost brought the New England Patriots back. He's growing.

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Colts' win over Patriots on Saturday night

It was a tale of two halves for the Indianapolis Colts, but star running back Jonathan Taylor put the New England Patriots away with a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to secure a 27-17 victory on Saturday night. Winners of four of their last five, the Colts' keep their AFC South hopes alive after handing the Patriots their first road loss of the season.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 18

The Panthers placed another player on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.

Report: Jaguars don't intend to pay Urban Meyer's remaining contract

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly fired head coach Urban Meyer for cause and do not intend to pay out his remaining contract.