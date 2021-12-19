Seahawks hit with COVID outbreak, move six into COVID protocols

The Seattle Seahawks were slated to play the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon in a Week 15 matchup in which the Hawks would have been looking to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. However, the NFL and NFLPA stepped in an rescheduled the game after the Rams had more than 30 players wind up in the COVID protocols this week.

Thus, while Seahawks players and Seattle fans were upset with the game being moved, the Hawks are now dealing with a COVID outbreak of their own.

The @Seahawks placed six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon. https://t.co/vgvNpkxOzD — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 19, 2021

The six members of the team who were moved to the COVID list on Sunday are:

CB D.J. Reed

RT Brandon Shell

RB Travis Homer

DE Kerry Hyder

G Pier-Olivier Lestage (practice squad) and

CB Mike Jacson (practice squad).

As the Seahawks note in their press release, Alex Collins and Tyler Lockett remain on the COVID list, and it would not be a surprise if more members of the team test positive in the coming days after having been around Lockett and Collins at the team facility on Tuesday and Wednesday during the week.

That said, the Rams activated a pair of players from the COVID list Sunday, which reduced the number of Los Angeles players in the protocols from 25 to 23.