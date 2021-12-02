Pre-Snap Reads 12/2: Get to know Ryan Neal

Seahawks News

Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seattle Seahawks' 17-15 Loss to Washington Football Team - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks have spent all season searching for a winning formula. But for the eighth time in 11 tries, they've come up empty-handed. Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez recap their latest defeat to the Washington Football Team and look beyond 2021.

Seahawks sign 4-time All-Pro RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

The Seahawks have added depth at running back, signing Adrian Peterson, who is fifth in NFL history in rushing yards, to the practice squad.

Hawk Talk Podcast: Mining For Ws

The San Francisco 49ers come to town with the Seahawks looking for a much-needed win.

Get To Know Seahawks Safety Ryan Neal

To help 12s learn more about some of their favorite Seahawk players, we caught up with Seahawks safety Ryan Neal and asked him 12 questions. Check out his answers below. 'Get to Know the Seahawks' is presented by Delta.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks’ Amy Sprangers Featured In NFL Media’s ‘Next Woman Up’ Series

Sprangers, the Seahawks’ Chief Revenue Officer, spoke with NFL.com about her role with the team, how the industry has changed for women and more.

Russell Wilson has message for Seahawks fans

Russell Wilson seemingly had a message for Seattle Seahawks fans on Twitter after the team fell to 3-8 on the season.

NFC West News

Why the 49ers Need Dee Ford to Return Against the Seahawks - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

As a critical matchup in Seattle looms, the 49ers desperately need a healthy Dee Ford to boost their ranks.

49ers news: The Seattle Seahawks luck has run out and how the Niners can end their season - Niners Nation

Plus, the injury report. Hasty would be a welcomed addition with Deebo Samuel out. Greenlaw is unlikely to play, per Ian Rapoport.

Kliff Kingsbury a hot commodity after great start with Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Call it a clever ploy from his agent, call it an overreaction to a hot start for the Arizona Cardinals, or call it seeing a coach coming into his own, but Kliff Kingsbury has been mentioned for some of the biggest jobs in college football.

Kyler Murray is 'Hopeful' to Play Sunday After Long Absence - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

After missing three games, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is hopeful to play in Sunday's road game against the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Reveals What he Saw From the Los Angeles Rams in How They Deployed CB Jalen Ramsey - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers analyzes the Los Angeles Rams' usage of CB Jalen Ramsey.

50 percent of Rams fans see Sean McVay as main reason for losing streak - Turf Show Times

But another 50 percent believe Raheem Morris should be fired as defensive coordinator right now.

Around The NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Mac Jones is rolling, but what’s one problem area for the Patriots and other teams? – The Athletic

Every NFL team has a blind spot or an issue that could derail its hopes for the season's final weeks. We run down one per club.

Chargers vs. Bengals spread, odds, picks and trends: Can Joe Burrow keep Cincinnati winning against Los Angeles? – The Athletic

At the two-thirds mark of the year, Cincinnati is 7-4 with a season sweep over Pittsburgh and sits a half-game back in the AFC North.

Kenny Vaccaro retires from NFL, launches esports brand - National Football Post

Former New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro has retired from the NFL and launched an esports organization called G1, or Gamers First.

Cowboys will finally have all three receivers healthy, as Amari Cooper will reportedly be activated

The Dallas Cowboys got off to a great start this season and still have rarely been completely whole on offense.

The Daily Lives of Justin Herbert and Kirk Cousins | Football Outsiders

Justin Herbert worries about his offensive coordinator. Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo discuss their blooper reels. Is this real life or a manga?