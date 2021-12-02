Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 9: Paul Gallant

This was one of my favorite episodes yet, as radio personality and very smart football fan Paul Gallant lets it fly in the Cigar Lounge with Mike and I. In one of the most fun, free-flowing discussions about the Seahawks I’ve had, Paul and I cover:

*Whether the issues with Russell Wilson’s play run deeper than than his finger injury

*The offense is experiencing historic ineptitude. How systemic are the issues?

*Is what we’re seeing from the defense sustainable and, if so, how much of that is a credit to Pete Carroll?

*If you knew for sure that both Pete and Russ would be staying in Seattle next year, how would you approach this offseason?

All that and more in the latest episode of the Cigar Thoughts Podcast, which you can listen to right here:

SPOTIFY

APPLE PODCASTS

