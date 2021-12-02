Filed under: Thursday Night Football open thread: Cowboys at Saints By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Dec 2, 2021, 4:56pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Thursday Night Football open thread: Cowboys at Saints Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images Taysom Hill gets to start. Can he salvage New Orleans’ season? Let’s find out together! Loading comments...
Loading comments...