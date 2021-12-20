Pre-Snap Reads 12/20: Seahawks place 6 more on COVID list

Seahawks News

Seahawks' Slim Playoff Hopes Not Aided By Sunday's Week 15 Results - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While the Seahawks originally had an afternoon date in Los Angeles on Sunday, COVID-19 had other plans with the game being shifted to Tuesday. Unfortunately, in regard to their playoff aspirations, the hits kept coming with a couple of games around the league not unfolding in their favor on Sunday.

Seahawks place 6 more on COVID list; Rams' Jalen Ramsey cleared

The Seattle Seahawks placed six more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, including starters D.J. Reed and Brandon Shell.

Seahawks Saturday Night: Nick Bellore Interview

ICYMI: Seahawks specialist Nick Bellore sits down for an interview ahead of the Week 15 matchup up with the Los Angeles Rams. Catch a new episode every Saturday at 10:30 p.m. on FOX 13.

NFC West News

Cardinals Hope 'Inexcusable' Performance Against Lions Becomes Wake-Up Call - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals were beaten in all phases in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Arizona Cardinals season crumbling as they get completely dominated by Detroit Lions - Revenge of the Birds

Not sure what there is left to say at this point.

The moment, the chance to clinch a playoff berth seems to be just too much for the Arizona Cardinals and this group as they lose to the Detroit...

49ers carve up the Falcons, force four turnovers in 31-13 win - Niners Nation

The offense faced little resistance today.

San Francisco 49ers 31, Atlanta Falcons 13: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position after their 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Los Angeles Rams' Sunday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have released their Sunday injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rams depth: What LAs starting lineup looks like post- COVID-19 outbreak - Turf Show Times

Who ya gonna call? Sean McVay’s phone is busy this week.

Around The NFL

NFL Week 15 takeaways: Cardinals pick wrong time for a clunker, AFC North up for grabs – The Athletic

Kyler Murray and Co. laid an egg against the Lions while the Steelers and Dolphins kept their slim playoff hopes alive.

Tom Brady shut out for first time since 2006 in 9-0 loss to Saints at home - The Athletic

The New Orleans Saints, behind one of their top defensive performances of the season, defeated the Buccaneers 9-0 in Tampa Bay on Sunday night. Tom Brady’s offense — who entered the game averaging an NFL-best 410 yards a game — never found a rhythm. Brady was sacked four times and ended the contest just 26 of 48 for 214 yards, a pick and a lost fumble.

NFL playoff picture 2021 - Week 15 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios and outlook for the postseason

The Packers clinched their division, but can they lock up the NFC's top seed? Will the Bengals win the AFC North? And who will get the AFC's bye? Here is the current postseason outlook.

NFL Week 15 fashion - It's time to get layered up, people

The temperatures may be cooling off, but the outfits are just starting to heat up.

Teddy Bridgewater suffers head injury vs. Cincinnati - National Football Post

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was taken off the field on a stretcher in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a head injury.

NFL Winners and Losers: Oh no, Kliff. Cardinals showing signs of another late-season fade?

Last season, after the Arizona Cardinals beat the Buffalo Bills on DeAndre Hopkins' Hail Mary, they were 6-3. They finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs.

We learned some things from Urban Meyer’s first remarks since his NFL firing. First and foremost: He isn’t blaming himself

There is one undeniable NFL coaching commandment: You cannot hide from your own shortcomings.

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 15 action.

Buccaneers' loss to Saints ends incredible Tom Brady streak

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday ended an incredible streak by quarterback Tom Brady.