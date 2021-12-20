Happy Monday, everyone. Until the inevitable changes throughout the day, the Seattle Seahawks have six starters on the reserve/Covid list and the Los Angeles Rams have 17.

A Sunday afternoon Seattle Seahawks PR update began a snowball everyone feared, nobody wanted, and we all hope travels no further. Seattle added six players to the reserve/Covid list, while The Los Angeles Rams added a couple of their own but cleared Jalen Ramsey.

As it stands, postponing the game allowed for the Rams to get healthier while the Seahawks get sicker. That’s…not ideal. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 19, 2021

This was the great fear of postponing a game in which the Seahawks were very healthy and the Rams were obviously not. However, two days later, and at least after the initial reports, this has not turned into the complete roster reversal that some made it out to be.

Here’s the list of those on both active rosters who are still not cleared to return.

Rams

Seahawks

CB D.J. Reed

RT Brandon Shell

RB Travis Homer

DE Kerry Hyder

WR Tyler Lockett

RB Alex Collins

Whether Seattle is truly trending in the wrong direction while Los Angeles makes an easy recover remains to be seen. This strange Monday-the-day-before-the-game should prove to be quite spicy.

But more positive tests two days prior to competition is not good, no way around it. Furthermore, the biggest target of this particular matchup will be to point at a Jalen Ramsey who might not have been able to play now will, and a D.J. Reed who might not. That puts the Rams’ best safeguard against DK Metcalf back on the field with Lockett’s availability in question. It also removes the certainty of the Seahawks’ best corner against NFL #1 WR Cooper Kupp.

It’s the kind of thing, what with the inconsistency the NFL has showed and the emotion of the whole ordeal, that if there’s one big play from either of those guys - just one missed tackle on Kupp for a big gain or another half with no targets to Metcalf - that’s a hard pill for people to swallow.

As it stands, however, it’s not like Los Angeles is in the clear. Their linebackers are decimated, with starting strong side, right, and second-string left all still on the list. Four safeties are also on the list, including a starter and every free safety backup.

Expect this list to change drastically ahead of the deadline to return, which isn’t until 1pm on Tuesday. If this holds, it’s been unfortunate for the Seahawks. If it continues, it would be devastating.