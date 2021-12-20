Seahawks add Bryan Mone to COVID list

Fans of the Seattle Seahawks have not been happy that the team had its Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams pushed back two days following an outbreak that saw more than 30 members of the Rams roster land in the COVID protocols. However, now that time is passing and Los Angeles is seeing players test out of the protocols and return to the 53 man roster, the Seahawks are dealing with their own outbreak.

Having already added eight players to the COVID list from Thursday to Sunday, Monday afternoon the Hawks placed defensive tackle Bryan Mone into the COVID protocols.

The @Seahawks added one player to the reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon. https://t.co/JiZBFapkJJ — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 20, 2021

This addition gives Seattle a total of nine players on the COVID list.

Obviously the luck the Seahawks had experienced regarding avoiding COVID issues came to a crashing halt in Houston in Week 14. In addition, it appears the priority has shifted from prevention to controlling the spread of the outbreak, which in addition to the nine players on the COVID list, as well as at least one member of the coaching staff and a couple of other members of the organization.