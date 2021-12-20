Seahawks final injury report ahead of Rams matchup relatively clean

After getting delayed by just over 48 hours the Seattle Seahawks are shaping up for a Tuesday afternoon showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. While COVID has started to make its way through the roster, with now nine players on the COVID list, the Seahawks are shaping up well in terms of pure injuries ahead of the contest.

#Seahawks injury report for their Week 15 game. No players listed with an injury status for either team, meaning no injury concerns, though obviously COVID-19 issue for both teams. Seahawks will be without LB coach John Glenn. pic.twitter.com/ylExrlokBw — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 20, 2021

DK Metcalf is on schedule to play, per usual. He has battled a lingering foot injury all season but it has not stopped him from suiting up.

Starting right guard Gabe Jackson and backup interior lineman Kyle Fuller are also trending upwards and should be available Tuesday, giving Seattle four healthy starting lineman. Only Brandon Shell remains in question as he is currently one of the nine players on the COVID list while also continuing to battle a shoulder injury.

Dee Eskridge was on the injury report with a foot issue for part of last week, but he did not appear anywhere on the injury report Monday, signaling he should also be good to go against the Rams.