Pre-Snap Reads 12/21: Gameday!

Seahawks News

5 Matchups to Watch as Seattle Seahawks Battle Los Angeles Rams in Week 15 Rematch - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Due to ongoing COVID outbreaks on both teams, it remains unclear which players will be suiting up on Tuesday. Assuming the Seahawks and Rams field rosters near full strength, which matchups will dictate who snags a Week 15 divisional victory?

Clayton: Where things stand for Seahawks' Tuesday game vs Rams

Everything will still be left to the last minute before the Tuesday night game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

9 Seahawks, 1 assistant now in COVID protocol ahead of Rams game

Just a day ahead of Seahawks-Rams, Seattle has placed its ninth player on the COVID list while no other injuries are impacting the team.

Who does Seahawks' defense need to step up with D.J. Reed out?

What does starting cornerback D.J. Reed landing on the Seahawks COVID list mean for Tuesday's game? Dave Wyman explained to Jake and Stacy.

2021 Week 15 Key Matchups: Seahawks at Rams

Taking a look at three key matchups that could make the difference in Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Monday Round-Up: How Tyler Ott Makes An Impact Off The Field Through March Of Dimes Partnership

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith wrote about Ott and his mother’s deeply personal connection with the nonprofit organization March of Dimes.

NFC West News

Detroit Lions Talk Following Upset Victory Over Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Hear straight from the Detroit Lions following a shocking victory over the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field.

Red Rain: DET 30 ARI 12 Kliff Notes - Revenge of the Birds

When a 1-11-1 team like the Lions under a fiery first year head coach Dan Campbell have a chance to take on a team like the 10-3 Cardinals at home after playing in so many hard-fought competitive...

3 areas where the 49ers beat the Falcons: A goal-line stand for the ages - Niners Nation

The pass rush and Kittle helped, too

Why the San Francisco 49ers Special Teams are So Bad - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers special teams are so bad.

Does Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp Belong in the MVP Conversation? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

With Cooper Kupp producing at a historic level for the Los Angeles Rams, does he belong in the MVP conversation?

Should the Rams feature Sony Michel or Darrell Henderson going forward? - Turf Show Times

Have the Rams found themselves in a running back controversy?

Cooper Kupp, son of PLU Hall of Famers, stars Rams-Seahawks | Tacoma News Tribune

His mom and dad are in the Pacific Lutheran Athletics Hall of Fame. Now the Rams’ Cooper Kupp is having a Jerry Rice-like season. He’s a huge Seahawks issue.

Around The NFL

Vikings smother Justin Fields and Bears, move into position for NFC's final playoff spot - The Athletic

The Vikings' defense hounded Justin Fields and the Bears' offense en route to a 17-9 victory in Chicago on Monday night, putting Minnesota in position for the NFC's final wild-card playoff spot. The Vikings improved to 7-7 and hold the tiebreaker over the Saints for the NFC's No. 7 spot via conference record (5-4 compared to 5-5).

Updated NFL playoff picture through Week 15 Monday: Packers only team to clinch, with Rams and Cardinals on cusp – The Athletic

Three weeks remain in the NFL regular season, but only one team has clinched a berth, with the Patriots, Bucs and Cardinals missing chances.

With Bears eliminated from playoffs, focus shifts to future at GM and coach - Chicago Bears- ESPN

Will general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy be back for another season in Chicago after an epic collapse in 2021?

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians on bringing back Antonio Brown: Only thing I care about is what's best for Buccaneers

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Monday that the decision to bring back Antonio Brown after his latest suspension was "best for our football team" and that "a lot of things went on last year that I was very proud of him."

Aaron Rodgers, Packers' offense clicking like it's 2020 all over again - Green Bay Packers Blog- ESPN

Rodgers has suffered a fractured toe and battled COVID-19, but he's still playing some of the best football in the NFL.

Week 15 Sunday Night Freestyle: Down go the top seeds in NFL's most frustrating weekend

The last 5 days in the NFL have been wild. Top-seeded Arizona, Tennessee, New England and Tampa Bay all took losses of various magnitudes, shaking up the playoff picture. Shaking up the schedule picture, the NFL postponed three games into Monday and Tuesday as COVID diagnoses obliterate rosters. Oh, and Urban Meyer got fired.

Analytics in Football Play Calling: The Debate Continues | Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders editor-in-chief, Aaron Schatz, hosts Ian O’Connor from EdjSports to run through the top 5 plays and coaching decisions for NFL Week 15 followed by a preview of the Monday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears.

A Curious Decision in Baltimore | Football Outsiders

Play for OT or win in regulation? This is the question John Harbaugh faced on Sunday. Let's examine the decision-making process that went into another controversial call of the weekend.

Move The Sticks: Week 15 big games & preview of special Tuesday games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 15 of the NFL season.

2022 Pro Bowl roster: Browns, Raiders, Vikings, Bears players revealed

The complete roster for the 2022 Pro Bowl will be revealed Wednesday during an 8 p.m. special on NFL Network, but a number of notable names have been announced to the public ahead of the main reveal.

NFL winners and losers of Week 15: Colts and 49ers peaking; Cardinals and Ravens raising eyebrows

Who were the biggest winners and losers from a wild weekend of NFL action in Week 15? Adam Schein spotlights nine teams, including the surging Colts and the sagging Cardinals.

Will Compton missed Raiders' game for heartbreaking reason

Will Compton did not play in the Las Vegas Raiders' 16-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night due to a personal matter.