Seahawks-Rams 2021 NFL season: Kickoff time, TV coverage, radio, live stream, odds, more

The Seattle Seahawks (5-8) are on a two-game winning streak, and their extremely slim playoff hopes rely on running the table. It’s taken a little longer than expected for them to get back on the field, but in this special Tuesday afternoon game the ‘Hawks will take on the Los Angeles Rams (9-4), whose COVID outbreak prompted a two-day postponement.
Last time the Seahawks played the Rams, Russell Wilson suffered a fractured finger that caused him to miss three games, of which the Seahawks lost two of them. Seattle has just three wins over Sean McVay in ten matchups (playoffs included), and they’ve only won once in Los Angeles since the Rams moved back there in 2016.
Both teams will be missing several players due to positive COVID-19 tests. Tyler Lockett could be playing if he clears protocols by this afternoon, but it looks like cornerback D.J. Reed will definitely be out which is a huge loss. As for the Rams, Von Miller will be out on defense and Tyler Higbee is also out. They will have Jalen Ramsey, Darrell Henderson, and Odell Beckham available.
Win or your season is definitely over. All up to you, Seahawks!
Here are all the details you need for this rivalry game, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:
TV Schedule
Date: Tuesday, December 21st, 2021
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
Channel: FOX (check coverage maps here)
Announcers: Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston (reporter: Jen Hale)
Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA
Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional TV and radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)
Radio Announcers: Steve Raible, Dave Wyman (Reporters: Jen Mueller, John Clayton)
Online Streaming: Fubo.tv | Fox Sports | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YoutubeTV
Current 53-man roster: Click here
Opposition site: Turf Show Times
Odds
Seahawks are 7-point underdogs and the over/under is set at 46.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Follow Field Gulls on social media!
Twitter - @FieldGulls
Facebook - Field Gulls: For Seattle Seahawks News and Analysis
Seahawks 2021 Regular Season Schedule
September
Week 1, 9/12: W 28-16 at Indianapolis Colts
Week 2, 9/19: L 33-30 (OT) vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 3, 9/26: L 30-17 at Minnesota Vikings
October
Week 4, 10/3: W 28-21 at San Francisco 49ers
Week 5, 10/7 (Thu): L 26-17 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 6, 10/17: L 23-20 (OT) at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 7, 10/25 (Mon): L 13-10 vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 8, 10/31: W 31-7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
November
Week 9, 11/7: BYE
Week 10, 11/14: L 17-0 at Green Bay Packers
Week 11, 11/21: L 23-13 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 12, 11/29: L 17-15 at Washington Football Team
December
Week 13, 12/5: W 30-23 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 14, 12/12: W 33-13 at Houston Texans
Week 15, 12/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, FOX)
Week 16, 12/26: vs. Chicago Bears (1:05 PM PT, FOX)
January
Week 17, 1/2: vs. Detroit Lions (1:25 PM PT, FOX)
Week 18, 1/9: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, FOX)
Loading comments...