Seahawks-Rams 2021 NFL season: Kickoff time, TV coverage, radio, live stream, odds, more

The Seattle Seahawks (5-8) are on a two-game winning streak, and their extremely slim playoff hopes rely on running the table. It’s taken a little longer than expected for them to get back on the field, but in this special Tuesday afternoon game the ‘Hawks will take on the Los Angeles Rams (9-4), whose COVID outbreak prompted a two-day postponement.

Last time the Seahawks played the Rams, Russell Wilson suffered a fractured finger that caused him to miss three games, of which the Seahawks lost two of them. Seattle has just three wins over Sean McVay in ten matchups (playoffs included), and they’ve only won once in Los Angeles since the Rams moved back there in 2016.

Both teams will be missing several players due to positive COVID-19 tests. Tyler Lockett could be playing if he clears protocols by this afternoon, but it looks like cornerback D.J. Reed will definitely be out which is a huge loss. As for the Rams, Von Miller will be out on defense and Tyler Higbee is also out. They will have Jalen Ramsey, Darrell Henderson, and Odell Beckham available.

Win or your season is definitely over. All up to you, Seahawks!

Here are all the details you need for this rivalry game, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:

Date: Tuesday, December 21st, 2021

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Channel: FOX (check coverage maps here)

Announcers: Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston (reporter: Jen Hale)

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional TV and radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible, Dave Wyman (Reporters: Jen Mueller, John Clayton)

Seahawks are 7-point underdogs and the over/under is set at 46.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1, 9/12: W 28-16 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 2, 9/19: L 33-30 (OT) vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 3, 9/26: L 30-17 at Minnesota Vikings

Week 4, 10/3: W 28-21 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 5, 10/7 (Thu): L 26-17 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 6, 10/17: L 23-20 (OT) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 7, 10/25 (Mon): L 13-10 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8, 10/31: W 31-7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 9, 11/7: BYE

Week 10, 11/14: L 17-0 at Green Bay Packers

Week 11, 11/21: L 23-13 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 12, 11/29: L 17-15 at Washington Football Team

Week 13, 12/5: W 30-23 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 14, 12/12: W 33-13 at Houston Texans

Week 15, 12/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 16, 12/26: vs. Chicago Bears (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 17, 1/2: vs. Detroit Lions (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/9: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, FOX)