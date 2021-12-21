Seahawks add TE Ryan Izzo to COVID list

It’s finally time for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season to play out the last pair of games of the week, with the Seattle Seahawks traveling to take on the Los Angeles Rams while the Washington Football Team takes a short trip north to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both games carry potential playoff implications, though the Rams are the only team playing Tuesday for whom it is effectively a must-win game. The Seahawks would see their playoff probabilities drop to below 0.1% with a loss, while the loser of the Philadelphia-Washington game will see their own playoff probability plummet into the single digits per FiveThirtyEight.com.

The playoff potential for these teams, however, have not been the biggest story in recent days. Obviously, the reason the teams are playing on Tuesday is because of multiple COVID outbreaks among teams across the NFL, and the Rams and Football Team have seen a significant number of players land in the COVID protocols over the past week. The situation for the Seahawks has not been as bad, who had just nine players on the COVID list compared to the 18 members of the Rams and 16 members of the Football Team who remain in the protocols.

However, for the third straight day, the number of Seahawks in the protocols has grown.

So, while the Hawks will play the Rams Tuesday with the season on the line, they will be without several key players, including Tyler Lockett, Brandon Shell, Kerry Hyder, Alex Collins, Bryan Mone and D.J. Reed.