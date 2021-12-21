 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Seahawks elevate Cody Thompson, three others from practice squad ahead of facing Rams

By John P. Gilbert
Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks had largely been able to avoid COVID, until a pair of positive tests in the middle of last week put Tyler Lockett and Alex Collins in the COVID protocols. That was not the end of it for the Hawks, though, as the outbreak then grew over the weekend with seven more members of the roster and practice squad reportedly testing positive and landing on the COVID list.

That has led to the situation for the Hawks Tuesday, when they face the Los Angeles Rams in what is effectively a must-win Week 15 matchup if they want to continue to have hope regarding sneaking into the postseason in 2021. That being the case, the Seahawks have turned to the practice squad for depth purposes ahead of their penultimate divisional game of the season.

So, Seattle will have the services of

  • WR Cody Thompson
  • DT Myles Adams
  • RB Josh Johnson and
  • S Josh Jones

for their matchup against the Rams. None of the seven players the Seahawks have placed on the COVID list were cleared to return to play.

