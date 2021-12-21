Rams activate Von Miller, five others from COVID protocols

The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams are playing their Week 15 matchup on Tuesday evening because of COVID outbreaks that have hit both teams. The Rams were hit first, with more than 30 players from the team winding up in the protocols after positive tests, while the Seahawks have been dealing with their own outbreak that started late last week.

As of publication the Rams still have nearly double the number of players on the COVID list compared to the Seahawks, however, Los Angeles has reached the point in its outbreak where players are testing out of the protocols and returning to the roster. In particular, on Tuesday the Rams received some good news regarding one of their big name EDGE rushers in advance of facing the Hawks offensive line and tormenting Russell Wilson.

Source: #Rams pass-rusher Von Miller was activated off the COVID-19 list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2021

How effective Miller can be on the field fresh off the COVID list when he was very open about lingering effects after having had COVID during 2020 remains to be seen, but just the fact that he will be available could cause headaches for the Wilson and the Seattle offensive line.

UPDATE:

The Rams have officially announced Miller’s activation from protocols, as well as the activation of five other players from the COVID list. These moves leave Los Angeles with just 12 players in the protocols.