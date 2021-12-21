No Seahawks cleared last minute for matchup against Rams

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that of the nine members of the Seattle Seahawks currently on the Reserve/COVID list, none have cleared protocols and thus will not be available to play against the Los Angeles Rams.

Those on the COVID list include Tyler Lockett, Alex Collins, Brandon Shell, Travis Homer, D.J. Reed, Kerry Hyder Jr., Bryan Mone, cornerback Mike Jackson, and offensive lineman Pier Olivier-Lestage.

Most noteworthy is obviously Lockett who was placed on the COVID list last week, despite being vaccinated.

Seahawks just announced no players on the COVID-19 list made it back in time for tonight's game. So, no Tyler Lockett. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 21, 2021

Lockett hasn’t missed a game since breaking his leg in 2016 against the Cardinals. Even with the injury, he’s only missed one game in his NFL career, but he will be unavailable at SoFi Stadium in a must-win game against an NFC West rival.

Lockett has already eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards on the year, averaging 16.5 yards per catch along with five touchdowns.

With Lockett out, the Seahawks will turn to their other superstar wide receiver DK Metcalf, though a tall task stands in front of him Tuesday as he is likely to match up with All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Seattle will likely also rely heavily on rookie Dee Eskridge in the passing game, who missed the first matchup against the Rams due to a concussion.