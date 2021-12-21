Dakoda Shepley and Jacob Eason inactive for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams are set to face off in the first game the Seahawks have ever played on a Tuesday in franchise history at SoFi Stadium. The active rosters for the teams locked at 4 PM New York Time Tuesday afternoon, meaning that the players on both rosters who have yet to clear the COVID protocols are not eligible to play.

For the Seahawks that means being without Tyler Lockett, Kerry Hyder, Alex Collins, Brandon Shell, Travis Homer, D.J. Reed and Bryan Mone.

On the Rams side of the field, that means Jordan Fuller, Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee, Antoine Brooks Jr, Terrell Burgess, Joe Noteboom, Johnny Mundt, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Obonnia Okoronkwo, Jared Pinkney, JuJu Hughes and Jake Gervase are unavailable.

What that all means is that the inactives lists for both teams will be short, as both teams needed to elevate a significant number of players from the practice squad in order to be able to field a full 48-man gameday roster. For the Seahawks, it’s the shortest inactives list in franchise history.

So, the only two inactives for the Hawks Tuesday are: