Post-Snap Reads 12/22: Only 3 more shopping days til Christmas

Seahawks News

3 Up, 3 Down: Self-Inflicted Wounds, Questionable Officiating End Seattle Seahawks' Slim Playoff Hopes in 20-10 Loss to Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The best and worst performances from the Seahawks' 20-10 loss to the Rams.

Seahawks Instant Reaction: 710 ESPN Seattle on 20-10 loss to Rams

The voices of 710 ESPN Seattle react to the Seahawks' loss on Tuesday night to the Rams that guaranteed 2021 will be a losing season.

Fast Facts: Seahawks fall to Rams 20-10, guaranteeing losing season

The Seahawks will finish with their first losing season since 2011 after their 20-10 loss to the Rams on Tuesday.

Seahawks-Rams tests NFL’s ability to stage fair games in world of omicron – Sportspress Northwest

If ever you contemplated not liking Aaron Donald — please use your imaginations — the Rams’ 50-foot-tall defensive tackle offered up a good reason this week in suburban Los Angeles, where he and his teammates have been occasionally practicing for the two-day-postponed, SoFi Stadium game with Seahawks at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Stumble In Los Angeles, Fall To 5-9 On Season

Notes and takeaways from a Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Instant reaction: The season is over — and so is this era « Seahawks Draft Blog

This felt like a slightly better version of the Green Bay game.

Seahawks: 10 takeaways from yet another rough loss to the Rams

The Seahawks just can’t seem to beat the LA Rams, who have now won eight of their last 10 matchups in this series. The latest loss against their NFC West rivals was a 20-10 defeat this evening in Inglewood, dropping their record to 5-9 on the season.

Russell Wilson comes up way short, Seahawks lose at Rams | Tacoma News Tribune

Russell Wilson comes up way short in the clutch. DK Metcalf, DeeJay Dallas are stomping mad. Seahawks lose at Rams 20-10. Ensures 1st losing season since 2011.

Report card: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ 20-10 loss to the Rams | The Seattle Times

The Seahawks offense was held to 214 yards, its second-lowest total of the season after the 208 against Green Bay.

Seahawks furious after no pass interference called on DeeJay Dallas play

The Seattle Seahawks were furious over a lack of a pass interference call on a pass play to DeeJay Dallas against the Los Angeles Rams.

NFC West News

Kingsbury: Cardinals were Pressing on Offense Sunday at Detroit - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals struggled to score and that led to pressing throughout Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Defensive snap counts in Arizona Cardinals loss to the Detroit Lions - Revenge of the Birds

The defense continues to be an issue for the Arizona Cardinals down the stretch, especially in stopping the run.

49ers News: Can the offense get even better? - Niners Nation

Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, and company can be even better the rest of the way and into the playoffs

5 Keys to Victory for 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the five keys to victory for the San Francisco 49ers against the Tennessee Titans.

Los Angeles Rams cap trying week with win, tied with Arizona Cardinals atop NFC West

The Rams, despite placing up to 29 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the past 10 days and playing Tuesday night without three starters, beat the Seahawks 20-10 to move into a tie for first in the NFC West.

After Rams beat Seahawks, maybe we need to examine Cooper Kupp's MVP resume

A wide receiver has never won NFL MVP. Even the great Jerry Rice never pulled it off.

Rams-Seahawks final score: Cooper Kupp sets record in Tuesday night win - Turf Show Times

Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald star in LA’s critical Week 15 win.

Around The NFL

Going for it on 4th down! 2-point tries! Are coaches drunk on analytics? Take a deep breath. Week 15 NFL reality check – The Athletic

The decision-making and decision-making processes of NFL coaches are evolving. They help themselves, and the public, when they explain them.

Updated NFL playoff picture entering Week 16: Vikings now with No. 7 seed, Eagles are contending – The Athletic

Three weeks remain in the NFL regular season, but only one team has clinched a berth, with the Patriots, Bucs and Cardinals missing chances.

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: 1-32 poll, plus evaluating the job security of every team's coach

Vic Fangio's job status in Denver could go either way, Kliff Kingsbury seems to be safe in Arizona and Matt Nagy's days in Chicago look numbered.

Super Bowl 56 Betting Odds - National Football Post

Super Bowl 56 Betting Odds updated through the season ranging from preseason futures through to Super Bowl kickoff.

Eagles rally past COVID-depleted Washington behind career days from Miles Sanders and Dallas Goedert

It took a while, and the Eagles certainly made things more difficult than they should have been against the COVID-19-depleted Washington Football Team, which started a quarterback plucked off New England's practice squad only last Friday.

Packers vs. Pythagoras (and DVOA) | Football Outsiders

Tampa Bay stays on top of DVOA despite a loss. New England and Arizona fall. Plus: More on why the Packers' DVOA doesn't match their 11-3 record.

Can Cards Recover From Lions Loss? | Football Outsiders

Arizona suffered a devastating defeat in Detroit and they looked bad doing it. Cale Clinton looks at what the upset cost the Cardinals, and whether they'll be able to rally in coming weeks.

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Rams' win over Seahawks, Eagles' victory against Washington

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp emerged from a slow first half to lead the Rams past the Seahawks on Tuesday, while Jalen Hurts buoyed the Eagles past the Washington Football Team.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 21

The 49ers could welcome a standout rookie RB back to the lineup in time for Week 15. Plus, other news from around the NFL.

Jerry Jones wants to play Cowboys home game in Mexico

Jerry Jones would be willing to make a big move to appeal to fans in Mexico when it comes to his Dallas Cowboys.