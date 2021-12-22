Seahawks favored by (roughly) a touchdown against the Bears

It’s probably safe to say that the league office got what they wanted when they added a 7th playoff team in each conference (last year) and a 17th regular season game (this year).

With 3 weeks left in the season, 27 of the 32 teams are still “alive” in the chase for the NFL’s 14 playoff spots.

Technically, that includes the 5-9 Seattle Seahawks.

In fact, in the NFC, only 2 teams have been officially eliminated - the woeful Detroit Lions (2-11-1), and the Chicago Bears (4-10).

As fate would have it, Seattle faces those two teams over the next two weeks and, on top of that, the Seahawks get to do so within the cozy confines of Lumen Field.

(Let’s ignore the 2-4 home record, shall we?)

In what might have been the most topsy-turvy, completely unprecedented week in league history, the Seahawks opened Week 16 as 7-point home favorites against the Bears (on Monday), despite neither team having yet played their Week 15 game.

After the Bears lost to the Vikings on Monday Night Football, the line remained 7 points.

The Seahawks’ loss in L.A. appears to have shaved half a point off the line; it was 6-1/2 points at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday night.

The moneyline has Chicago at +245 and Seattle at -310.

The Over/Under is 44 points.

Personally, I am hoping to find a prop-bet on how many times the broadcast crew mentions Russell Wilson being “almost traded” to the Chicago Bears last offseason. From a practical perspective, I think the Over/Under on that prop bet should match Wilson’s uniform number - and everyone who places a bet should take the Over.

Closing on a holiday note ...

This week’s game is the day after Christmas and since Shawn Hochuli’s crew deposited a railcar full of coal in the collective stocking of the 12s on Tuesday, I would really like to watch our beloved (and beleaguered) hometown team unwrap a win on Sunday - preferably by at least 2 or 3 scores.

Go Hawks!

_____

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.