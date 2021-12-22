Seahawks Russell Wilson records worst PFF grade of his career vs Rams

After the Seattle Seahawks’ frustrating loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Pro Football Focus came out with their game grades for every player. While some were excellent, like Carlos Dunlap unsurprisingly leading the team with an 84.8 after his career-best matching, 3-sack performance, some were quite the opposite. Specifically Russell Wilson’s grade.

Per PFF, last night was Russell Wilson's worst game of the season... and worst game of his career.



They gave him a 33.6. #Seahawks — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) December 22, 2021

According to PFF, Tuesday night’s game was the worst of Wilson’s career as he only earned a grade of 33.6. Wilson was 17 of 31 passing the ball for 156 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Wilson also had a horrendous QBR of 28.5 and a passer rating of 55.3. Russ’ 33.6 grade was not the only abysmal rating for a future Hall of Famer on the Seahawks, as Bobby Wagner posted a 37.0 grade himself.

Top 5 defensive grades: Dunlap (84.8), Diggs (73.0), Brooks (69.8), Reid (68.0), Mayowa (66.8). Bottom three: Austin (29.1), Wagner (37.0), Nkemdiche 43.6). Wagner docked in particular for missing 2 tackles. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 22, 2021

Some other notable ratings were cornerback Bless Austin who had the worst grade on the team of 29.1, while some more positive ratings along with the aforementioned 84.8 for Dunlap are Quandre Diggs’ 73.0, and the highest offensive grades of 67.3 for former Ram Gerald Everett, and 67.0 for Deejay Dallas.