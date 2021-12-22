Seahawks place Will Dissly on COVID-19 list, but get Alex Collins back

The Seattle Seahawks have added another player to the COVID-19/reserve list, and at the same time removed one player off of it.

Tight end Will Dissly was placed on the COVID list on Wednesday, which puts his availability for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears in jeopardy. Dissly joins Travis Homer, Tyler Lockett, Kerry Hyder Jr, Bryan Mone, Brandon Shell, and D.J. Reed on the COVID-19 list among Seahawks on the active roster.

For some good news, running back Alex Collins is now in the clear and he’s available to practice and play. Collins and Tyler Lockett were the first Seahawks players to test positive for COVID-19 this season and even with the two-day postponement of the Los Angeles Rams game, neither one of them was cleared in time to play.

Other Seahawks on the COVID-19 list but are otherwise on the practice squad are Pier-Olivier Lestage, Ryan Izzo, and Mike Jackson.