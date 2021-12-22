Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson tweaked ankle vs. Rams, but shouldn’t cause him to miss time

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson played one of the worst games of his career against the Los Angeles Rams, and for the second time this season, the Rams have put him on the injury report.

Unlike back in October when Wilson was forced to miss time due to a fractured finger, Tuesday’s loss down in Los Angeles saw Wilson have an ankle injury that’s apparently noteworthy enough to put him on the injury report.

Wilson tweaked his ankle when a Rams defender fell on it, per Carroll. He said the ankle is sore, which could be a factor on a short week, but it shouldn't keep him from playing Sunday vs. Chicago. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 22, 2021

Pete Carroll did not specify the play(s) in which the ankle tweak happened, but if not for nothing this was a rare instance of Wilson not having a single rushing attempt. There certainly appeared to be opportunities for him to scramble into open field but for the most part he remained in the pocket.

Seattle did not practice on Wednesday so they just had a general estimation, hence Wilson is officially on the injury report. We’ll see how his ankle comes along for practices on Thursday and Friday.