Bobby Wagner, Quandre Diggs only Seahawks to make 2022 Pro Bowl

If you still care about the Pro Bowl, the full rosters came out on Wednesday, and unsurprisingly a 5-9 team isn’t going to get many nominations.

Future HOFer Bobby Wagner makes his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl team, while star free safety Quandre Diggs follows up his first-time selection from 2020 with another one in 2021. Diggs, who has 5 of the Seahawks’ 8 interceptions, is listed as a starter whereas Wagner, who leads the league in tackles and is going to shatter the NFL’s all-time record for tackles in a season, gets reserve status.

Russell Wilson, Nick Bellore, Duane Brown, and Michael Dickson were listed as alternates, and while I clearly don’t put much value in the Pro Bowl, Dickson is a SNUB. Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger got the nod over the Aussie punt god. You may recall that the Jacksonville Jaguars were widely ridiculed for taking Anger five spots before Russell Wilson, well it took awhile but we’ve reached a point in time where Anger is Pro Bowl caliber and Wilson is not.

Also a fun fact is that Trevon Diggs and Stefon Diggs both made the Pro Bowl. There’s a possibility we’ll get to see these two brothers face off in the NFL’s exhibition showcase, but I’m sure they’d rather do it in the Super Bowl.

The 2022 Pro Bowl takes place on February 6th in Las Vegas.

Full rosters are below: